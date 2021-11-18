CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $703,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after acquiring an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

