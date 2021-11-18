Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.