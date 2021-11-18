Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,220,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

