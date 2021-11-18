Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.51 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

