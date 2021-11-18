Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Primerica has raised its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,950. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.