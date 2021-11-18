Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

