Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

PW stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. The company has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

