Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 388,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

