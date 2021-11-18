DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $40.39 million and $873,258.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00217930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,464,824,485 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

