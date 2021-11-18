Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

