Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

