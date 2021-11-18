Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $61,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 845,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $207.27 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average is $194.44. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

