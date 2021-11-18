NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

