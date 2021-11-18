Comparing Weber (NYSE:WEBR) & A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weber and A. O. Smith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 A. O. Smith 1 1 3 0 2.40

Weber presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.76%. A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.41%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weber and A. O. Smith’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.73 $88.41 million N/A N/A A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 4.55 $344.90 million $2.89 28.63

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith 13.84% 25.24% 14.72%

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Weber on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

