Comerica Bank Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 151.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 376.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

