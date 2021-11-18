Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

