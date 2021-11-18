Comparing Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 7.88 -$1.87 million $2.54 4.86

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.03%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 156.71% 9.26% 5.11%

Dividends

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Gladstone Capital pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.