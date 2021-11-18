Head-To-Head Analysis: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ooma and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 82.94%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Ooma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.93 -$2.44 million ($0.11) -191.73 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 8.73 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12% LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Ooma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

