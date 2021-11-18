State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $211.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.