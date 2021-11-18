Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

