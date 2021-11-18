State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $175,245,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $131.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

