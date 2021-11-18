Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

