Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $198.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

