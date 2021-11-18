$720.94 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $720.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.70 million and the highest is $725.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 163,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593,268. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

