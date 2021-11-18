The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $25,623.75 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $24,723.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total value of $23,951.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total value of $23,968.75.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.25 and a one year high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.