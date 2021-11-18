State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,308 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,052 shares of company stock worth $28,274,809 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $493.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $296.00 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

