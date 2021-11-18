Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $95.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.