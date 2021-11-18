D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $7,601,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

