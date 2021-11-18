Private Trust Co. NA Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NFG opened at $60.26 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

