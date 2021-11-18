iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $263.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.07 and a 1-year high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

