CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTBC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CareCloud by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 3.2% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

