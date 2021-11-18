AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$106.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 39.79 and a current ratio of 39.86.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,764,910 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,296.90.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

