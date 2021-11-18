Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Down 4.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25. Approximately 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

