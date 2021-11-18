Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 11.8% Higher

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.80. 6,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 8.06.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

