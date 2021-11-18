Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.16. Approximately 4,934,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,057,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 313.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,413.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 419,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 392,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,365.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,702,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,658,000 after buying an additional 1,663,988 shares during the last quarter.

