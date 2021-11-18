Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Acquires $60,900.00 in Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,466. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ATNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 78.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

