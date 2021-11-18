Heith Mackay-Cruise Buys 13,215 Shares of Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 13,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,892.33 ($21,351.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

