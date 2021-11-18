Heith Mackay-Cruise Buys 13,215 Shares of Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 13,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,892.33 ($21,351.66).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile
