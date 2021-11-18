Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Increases By 185.5%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the October 14th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

