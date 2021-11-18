Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.14. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,545. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.