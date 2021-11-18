Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$24,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,831 shares in the company, valued at C$403,993.34.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$286.81 million and a PE ratio of 39.68. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

