Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.