Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

