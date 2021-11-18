Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen Sells 776 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Strattec Security stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $67.28.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.