Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen Sells 776 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

