Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.