Grant A. Lines Buys 5,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

