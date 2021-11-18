Grant A. Lines Buys 5,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
