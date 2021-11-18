EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

EPR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 390.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EPR Properties stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

