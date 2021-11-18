Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $232.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

