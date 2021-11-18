Heidi S. Gansert Buys 1,000 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

