Heidi S. Gansert Buys 1,000 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
