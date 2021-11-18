Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $44,179,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.