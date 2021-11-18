Bank of America Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $329.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $317.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.61. Target has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

